Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-$3.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,597. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.47. Catalent has a 12-month low of $86.34 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.38.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

