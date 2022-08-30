CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Up 50.7% in August

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the July 31st total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 618.8% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

IGR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.51. 195,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,733. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

