CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Acquired by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,453,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,716 shares during the quarter. CBTX makes up about 3.8% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 5.91% of CBTX worth $45,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBTX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 236.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 84,627 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CBTX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 104,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CBTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CBTX by 444.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,620. The stock has a market cap of $733.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. CBTX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.

CBTX Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

In other CBTX news, Director Michael A. Havard acquired 10,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $299,642.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,994.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised CBTX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

CBTX Profile

(Get Rating)

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

See Also

