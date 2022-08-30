Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Position Raised by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,876,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Celanese by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,235,000 after buying an additional 575,684 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,597,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Celanese by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 472,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,392,000 after buying an additional 182,148 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Celanese by 12,129.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 164,232 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.80.

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.59. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $104.74 and a 52 week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

