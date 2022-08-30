Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Bought by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,213,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,014,000 after purchasing an additional 455,803 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,648,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,600 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,445,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 786,686 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,742,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in Cerus by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerus news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CERS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.14. 80,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,763. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $733.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

