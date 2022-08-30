CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU) Position Decreased by Omni Event Management Ltd

Omni Event Management Ltd reduced its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VII were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the fourth quarter valued at $4,060,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the fourth quarter worth about $3,553,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,863,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Price Performance

Shares of CFFSU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,494. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

