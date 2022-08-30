Channels Price Tops $0.0004 (CAN)

Channels (CAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Channels coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Channels has a market cap of $83,935.06 and $34,238.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Channels has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,793.89 or 1.00104073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004037 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00134351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00082040 BTC.

About Channels

CAN is a coin. Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 coins. Channels’ official Twitter account is @canya_io.

Buying and Selling Channels

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Channels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Channels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Channels using one of the exchanges listed above.

