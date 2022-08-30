Channing Global Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Channing Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 32,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 636,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,621,000 after buying an additional 24,070 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,205,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,902,000 after buying an additional 190,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,158.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $106.11. 35,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,106. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

