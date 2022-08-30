Channing Global Advisors LLC Purchases 4,796 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for approximately 1.3% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 23.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 30,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Infosys by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 52,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Infosys by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 116,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.43. 100,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,498,891. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

