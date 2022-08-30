Channing Global Advisors LLC Sells 116 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.4% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in Mastercard by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Mastercard by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 380,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,804,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MA traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

