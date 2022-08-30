Channing Global Advisors LLC Sells 235 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 2.2% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in PayPal by 101.9% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 23,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 251,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after buying an additional 19,629 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 116.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 278.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 47,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

PYPL stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,298,565. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

