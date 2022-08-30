China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in August

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,852,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the July 31st total of 6,412,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPWIF remained flat at 0.53 during trading on Tuesday. China Power International Development has a 52-week low of 0.53 and a 52-week high of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.50.

Get China Power International Development alerts:

China Power International Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Coal-Fired Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Power International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Power International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.