China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Yuchai International Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of CYD opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
See Also
