China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CYD opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after buying an additional 264,590 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.