ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the July 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMOS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,715. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.79. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

See Also

