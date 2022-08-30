Christopher P. Litterio Sells 5,500 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $527,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ UFPT traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $94.82. 28,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,869. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.10 and a 12 month high of $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.46. The stock has a market cap of $717.50 million, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 92.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFPT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

