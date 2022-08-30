CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CHS Stock Up 0.3 %

CHS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.70. 13,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,320. CHS has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of CHS

In other news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

