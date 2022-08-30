CI Investments Inc. Acquires 52,154 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,198,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,154 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $141,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,970 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after acquiring an additional 79,265 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 27,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 159,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.23. The stock had a trading volume of 136,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,205. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.21 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $179.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,900. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

