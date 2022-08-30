CI Investments Inc. Boosts Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,635,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 271,469 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for about 1.1% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned about 2.19% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $305,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,487 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,077,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,633,000 after purchasing an additional 244,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,205,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,706,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,906,000 after purchasing an additional 843,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,537 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $35.65. The company had a trading volume of 32,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,829. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

