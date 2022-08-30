CI Investments Inc. Buys 72,152 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,152 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $121,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 754,125 shares of company stock valued at $243,057,641 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.20. 48,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.18.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

