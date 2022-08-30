CI Investments Inc. Has $112.40 Million Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,939,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,324 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $112,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,183. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
