CI Investments Inc. Has $131.10 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,578,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 761,700 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of Sensata Technologies worth $131,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ST. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after buying an additional 89,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ST stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,109. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.