CI Investments Inc. Has $446.65 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,522,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,638 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.6% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $446,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.03. The company has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

