CI Investments Inc. Has $655.35 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 110.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,429,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273,734 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up 2.4% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. CI Investments Inc. owned 6.85% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $655,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.71. 205,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,425,001. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.16. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.94 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82.

