CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,185,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732,688 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $195,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in US Foods by 14.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,726,000 after buying an additional 1,845,762 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,827,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,664,000 after buying an additional 323,686 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in US Foods by 10.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,908,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,434,000 after buying an additional 381,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in US Foods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,290,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,605,000 after buying an additional 38,385 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. CL King lifted their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.83. 15,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

