CI Investments Inc. Purchases 203,128 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,128 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $94,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,101,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,550,561,000 after buying an additional 22,535 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.05. 168,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,856,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.62 and a 200-day moving average of $184.49. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $160.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.39, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $425,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,152,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $425,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,152,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,761,576. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

