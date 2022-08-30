CI Investments Inc. Sells 15,106 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,106 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.35% of Unity Software worth $102,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of U. Marcho Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 50.6% in the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 753,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,720,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1,088.3% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 10.4% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 745.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 65,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $225,021.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 259,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,633,482.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $225,021.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 259,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,633,482.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,464 shares of company stock worth $1,536,637. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Unity Software to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Unity Software stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 87,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554,407. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.14. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

