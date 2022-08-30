CIBC Trims Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Target Price to C$19.00

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of CVE SKE opened at C$2.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.62.
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile
Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.
