CIBC Trims Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Target Price to C$19.00

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of CVE SKE opened at C$2.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 13,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total transaction of C$78,196.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,040,119.06. In related news, Director Walter Coles Jr. purchased 10,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.02 per share, with a total value of C$64,052.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 705,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,249,999.60. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 13,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total transaction of C$78,196.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,040,119.06. Insiders have bought 64,140 shares of company stock valued at $442,824 in the last 90 days.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

