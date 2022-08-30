Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ciena by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in Ciena by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $172,424.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,437,795.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $172,424.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,382 shares in the company, valued at $21,437,795.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,852 shares of company stock worth $1,638,258 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

