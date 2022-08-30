CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in August

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,246,600 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 25,519,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CIFI Holdings (Group) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CFFHF remained flat at 0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. CIFI Holdings has a one year low of 0.33 and a one year high of 0.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
CIFI Holdings (Group) Company Profile
CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.
Further Reading
