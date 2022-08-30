Cincinnati Financial Corp Sells 26,850 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cincinnati Financial Corp trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,850 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $32,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.82. 69,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,139. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

