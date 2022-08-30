CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

CION Investment Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CION Investment stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $596.94 million and a PE ratio of 12.48. CION Investment has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert A. Breakstone acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 5,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $309,718.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Breakstone bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,640 shares of company stock valued at $162,960. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth $733,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter worth $4,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in CION Investment during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

About CION Investment

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.