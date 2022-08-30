Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Reduced by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,914 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 384,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,953,666. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $187.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

