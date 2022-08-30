Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759,677 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $40,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.6 %

C traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $49.08. 252,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,371,179. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $52.34. The company has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

