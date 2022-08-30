Civic (CVC) 1-Day Volume Hits $9.43 Million

Civic (CVC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Civic has a total market cap of $142.26 million and approximately $9.43 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Civic has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,631.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004022 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00132995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00082569 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn | BitcoinTalk | Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

