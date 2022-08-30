Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in August

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,200 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 655,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Clariant Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLZNF remained flat at $17.35 during trading on Tuesday. Clariant has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93.

Get Clariant alerts:

About Clariant

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.