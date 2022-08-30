Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.42

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 104894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Clarus Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $651.91 million, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Clarus by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

