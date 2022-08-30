Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,700 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the July 31st total of 494,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.3 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.45. 1,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,118. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $124.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.