Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3604 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

CWEN.A opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

