Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CWEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of CWEN stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 682,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,044. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 34,850 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

