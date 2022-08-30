Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CWEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.
Clearway Energy Price Performance
Shares of CWEN stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 682,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,044. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy
Clearway Energy Company Profile
Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearway Energy (CWEN)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.