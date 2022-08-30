CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.36

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 34768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bloom Burton lowered CloudMD Software & Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of C$104.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.53.
About CloudMD Software & Services
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
Read More
