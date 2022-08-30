CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.36

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 34768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bloom Burton lowered CloudMD Software & Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of C$104.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.53.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services ( CVE:DOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$41.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.