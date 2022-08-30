Cloverfields Capital Group LP Acquires 598 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.15. 324,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,904,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day moving average is $94.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

