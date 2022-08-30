Cloverfields Capital Group LP Buys 16,588 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the quarter. Snap makes up approximately 0.9% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after acquiring an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,816,000 after acquiring an additional 452,936 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,656 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Huber Research cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.74.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. 1,233,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,312,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $479,170.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,415,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,925,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449 over the last 90 days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

