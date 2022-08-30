Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,344,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $521,318,000 after purchasing an additional 335,036 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 257,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 234,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,382.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,382.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,587,296 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.8 %

Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.32. 488,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,567,248. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

