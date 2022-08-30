Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $397,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.7 %

LRCX stock traded down $7.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.82. The stock had a trading volume of 47,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,641. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $458.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.93. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

