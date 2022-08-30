Cloverfields Capital Group LP Increases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 1.1% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,227. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.02. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

