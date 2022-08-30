CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.
CNB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CNB Financial has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.
CNB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CNB Financial has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $28.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $446.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $867,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 27.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.