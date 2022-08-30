CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

CNB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CNB Financial has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CNB Financial has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $28.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $446.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.87.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 27.01%. Analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $867,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 27.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

