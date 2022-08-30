CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

CNB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CNB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

CNB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 27.01%. As a group, analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $867,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CNB Financial by 71.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CNB Financial by 11.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

