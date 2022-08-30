CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Short Interest Up 8.8% in August

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 4,320,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 934,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CNO traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $18.55. 460,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

