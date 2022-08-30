Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,100 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 714,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,269. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.38. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 79.57%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,035.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $972,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,076,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,059,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,713 shares of company stock worth $2,917,492 over the last 90 days. 48.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 725.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.