Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $36.04. 718,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,342,988. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $159.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

